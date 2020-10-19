KTR puts officials on alert as more rain forecast for Hyderabad

Hyderabad rains: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday instructed the officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas and dilapidation buildings in the wake of heavy rain forecast for Hyderabad.

In a meeting at GHMC office, the minister reviewed the situation of the city, forecast of rains in the next three days and about flood-hit areas. Later, he spoke to media saying that areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has received all-time record rainfall.





Evacuate people in low lying areas which face risk of inundation. Structurally weak houses and buildings should be identified and inmates have to be evacuated immediately: MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 19, 2020

He said that the Hyderabad city has received the second-highest rainfall in its history after the floods in 1908. GHMC has received 80 per cent of excess rainfall and the government has already handed over 18,700 kits to the citizens each kit containing 11 kind of items, the minister added.

"So far, 33 people died under GHMC limits and the government has provided Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to 29 families of the deceased. Three people who have gone missing in the Hyderabad floods are yet to be traced," KT Rama Rao said.

He also directed all the officials to be on high alert as more rains are forecast over the next 3-4 days.