KTR reaches out to auto driver's 3 daughters suffering from genetic diseases

Hyderabad: An auto-driver's family, which was struggling with three daughters affected with genetic disorders, had asked helpto the IT Minister KT Rama Rao.



The auto driver identified as Venkataiah, has five children and three of them has developed genetic disorders forcing the family to run from pillar to post to raise funds and make often visits to hospitals for treatment. The three girls, after reaching the age of 18 years, had developed health these issues and had to drop out of studies even as their parents made desperate attempts for funds to get them treated.

The plight of the family was brought to the attention of Rama Rao on Twitter seeking assistance for Venkataiah.

Responding to the tweet immediately, the Minister deputed Peerzadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy to assist the family. The Mayor visited Venkataiah's house along with Dr Vijaya Lakshmi, Director, Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases, who examined the girls and said medical tests had to be done to decide the course of treatment.

Venkat Reddy informed the Minister that he had extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh in his personal capacity and the doctor assured to conduct medical tests and extend support in terms of medical care.

Rama Rao instructed the Mayor to be their guardian and inquired whether they were getting pensions. He also suggested giving them a job or setting up a shop and provide skill training and education training for children.

Venkat Reddy said one of the affected girls did not fall under the category of Persons With Disabilities (PWD) and that she would be employed with Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation. "I will also make sure the other PWD members of the family too get financial assistance," he said.