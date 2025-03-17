KTR slams Cong for banning protests at OU

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly condemned the Telangana Congress government’s decision to ban protests at Osmania University, calling it a direct attack on democracy.

The BRS leader questioned if this aligned with the democratic spirit that Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders have consistently advocated for the right to protest. “Is this the democratic right of protest that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress claimed to uphold? If Congress truly believed in democracy, why is it resorting to authoritarian measures to silence student voices?” KTR asked.

Slamming the Congress party’s double standards, KTR reminded the public that the party, during its election campaign, had promised the right to protest as part of its ‘Seventh Guarantee.’ However, in just over a year, the same Congress government had betrayed that promise by imposing restrictions on student protests. He also pointed out the repeated instances of BJP-led Union and State governments cracking down on student movements in universities across the country. He accused the Congress of following the same dictatorial approach in Telangana, proving that it was no different from the BJP when it came to suppressing dissent. “Suppressing student voices is a clear symbol of dictatorship.

The Congress government in Telangana is now revealing its true colours by curbing students’ fundamental right to protest. Osmania University, which played a crucial role in the Telangana movement, is now being turned into a prison under this oppressive rule,” he said.