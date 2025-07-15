KTR slams govt for nudging women to carry potable water to paddy fields

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday launched a scathing attack on the government following an incident where women were reportedly seen carrying water in pots to safeguard their paddy crops.

The BRS leader alleged that the government had failed to repair two crucial pillars for 19 months. Comparing the current situation to “IndirammaRajyam” bringing “farming with water pots,” Rama Rao stated, “What a misery Revanth has brought…!! While KCR ensured girls did not have to stand outside their houses holding pots for drinking water, Revanth Reddy has now created a situation where women fetch water with pots to protect their paddy fields? What are these new difficulties for our sisters who are already struggling for drinking water?”

Rama Rao further claimed that in Rangadhamunipalli, Gollapalli, Jagityala district, a transformer broke down and remained unrepaired for 15 days. He questioned the government’s capacity, stating, “You have not been able to repair two pillars at Medigadda for a year and a half. Do you not even have the capacity to repair transformers? You have already given up on providing irrigation facilities. Now there is so much trouble protecting crops with current motors? What else but wickedness is there to prevent the use of groundwater that increased during the BRS regime? We cannot bear to see crops drying up before our eyes. Can this Chief Minister not see the suffering of girls and children carrying buckets? God knows when he would make women crorepatis. When will this Chief Minister find the courage to end the suffering of these girls and children who carry pots for drinking water as well as irrigation water?”

The BRS leader also targeted the government over a student suicide. “Another student commits suicide in a Gurukul hostel, very sad,” he remarked. “The failure of the Congress government is the reason for the suicide of a fifth-grade student in the Jyotiba Phule hostel in Thupranpet, Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Even though 90 students in Gurukuls have already died due to various reasons, the Chief Minister is not providing any relief. If the Chief Minister does not stop this death knell that is ringing in Gurukuls, the curses of the parents will surely fall on this Congress government.”