KTR swings into action to appease sulking netas

Hyderabad : With party leaders looking to jump into other parties in the districts, the TRS working president KT Rama Rao swung into action and made efforts to reach out to the unhappy leaders assuring them of giving posts and other facilities.

Party leaders said that it has come to the notice of the high command that the second rung leaders and also those who have been with the party since inception were looking for alternatives. Some of the leaders threatened to leave the party alleging negligence by the leadership.

Sources said that the party leaders were unhappy with the supremacy of one community on different posts. "The leaders are upset with all the posts including the market committee chairmen and director posts were given to one community and the leaders who have been with the party since the agitation time were ignored," sources in the party said.

Some of the ruling party leaders are said to be upset also with the Congress leaders who joined the party. Theyare disappointed that the Congress leaders who joined TRS after formation are getting preference over them. Sources said that some of them are even approached by the BJP. After learning about the leaders getting unhappy, the TRS working president swung into action.

Sources said that Rama Rao had a series of meetings with the party leaders by calling them to Hyderabad. The TRS leader already had meetings with Tangallapally and Gambhiraopet mandals in Sircilla constituency leaders. He told the leaders not to get disappointed and work for the party with unity.

He assured to take care of their requirements and also assist them in the development works in the respective mandals and told them that the party would honour the leaders who were with the party since the agitation time, said a senior TRS leader. Sources said that the TRS working president would be meeting the leaders of mandals soon.

After holding meetings with the leaders of two mandals, KTR had meetings on the Graduates Constituency MLC elections. He would be meeting the leaders of Mustabad, Egalapenta and Sircilla mandals soon and sort out the issues of the party leaders in the constituency.