KTR targets PM Modi amidst his visit to Warangal
Demands public explanation over the wagon repair shed that is being proposed in Telangana today with ₹520 Crore investment instead of the same factory to Gujarat with an investment of ₹20,000 Crore
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday yet again targeted the BJP-led Central government and Prime minister Narendra Modi.
Taking to Twitter, he said “Union Govt had promised to setup a Locomotive coach factory for Warangal, Telangana as part of the AP Reorganisation Act. To our utter dismay, NDA Govt has conveniently shifted the same factory to Gujarat with an investment of ₹20,000 Crore. The wagon repair shed that is being proposed in Telangana today with ₹520 Crore investment reeks of a betrayal and is nothing short of an insult to people of Telangana. As a PM, your Government owes an public explanation on the second class treatment being meted out to Telangana.
