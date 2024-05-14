  • Menu
KTR thanks party workers for their support

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed confidence of getting a great result for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

He thanked the party leaders, activists, social media warriors and the people of Telangana for supporting the party. He said that it was not a simple thing to fight back after being defeated in the Assembly elections.

“As they say, it’s not how hard you can punch; but it’s about how hard a punch you can take, yet continue to fight. The way the party leaders walked with party chief KCR with great commitment and achieved the blessings of the people was amazing,” said Rama Rao. On this occasion, Rao thanked each and every social media warrior who had worked for the party on social media for the last five months.

He praised his party's social media warriors and workers for working with love for Telangana without getting any payments like other parties. He also thanked all the people of Telangana who stood with him along with the party cadre.

