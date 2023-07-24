Live
- Bibinagar AIIMS gets huge central funding
- Will bring past glory to State universities: Eatala
- PHFI, VPF join hands to fight infections, potential pandemics
- Basaveswara statue to be installed soon: Harish
- Historical Anjanadri hill received 6 crores offerings in six years
- Manipur Violence: Don’T Treat People As Guinea Pigs!
- Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demands free electricity and basic facilities for Ganesh Pandals
- TPCC to kick off bus yatra from Aug 15 in poll run-up
- Heritage in tatters as State Museum wallows in neglect
- Two-day Vegan Festival brings down its curtains
KTR to help 47 orphans on his birthday
Highlights
Hyderabad: On the occasion of his birthday, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao has decided to help the orphans of the State home, Yousufguda, and...
Hyderabad: On the occasion of his birthday, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao has decided to help the orphans of the State home, Yousufguda, and also called upon the party workers to come forward and support orphans instead of spending on advertisements.
He took to Twitter to spread his message to the party workers. Rama Rao said, “Have been thinking of a meaningful way to contribute to the orphan children of the State home, Yousufguda run by the Women and Child Welfare Department.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS