KTR to help 47 orphans on his birthday

Hyderabad: On the occasion of his birthday, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao has decided to help the orphans of the State home, Yousufguda, and also called upon the party workers to come forward and support orphans instead of spending on advertisements.



He took to Twitter to spread his message to the party workers. Rama Rao said, “Have been thinking of a meaningful way to contribute to the orphan children of the State home, Yousufguda run by the Women and Child Welfare Department.





Tomorrow on the occasion of my 47th birthday I pledge to personally support 47 meritorious children from 10th/12th grades and 47… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 23, 2023



