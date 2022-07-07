KTR to inaugurate Safran's MRO facility today

Hyderabad: The French-based multinational company Safran Group which designs, develops and manufactures aircraft engines, rocket engines and defence-related equipment, has come forward to set up its MRO facility in Hyderabad. The facility will be set up with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore and is expected to create about 1,000 high skilled jobs in the State.

State IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the Safran Group's decision of selecting Hyderabad for its mega aero engine MRO. "This will be SAFRAN's largest MRO globally and will be the first engine MRO established by a global OEM in India," he said.

The MRO will also give a significant boost to Hyderabad international airport and Telangana aviation ecosystem. The MRO facility in Hyderabad will overhaul their market leading Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines.

The full capacity of a state of the art MRO shop with its engine test cell will be of 250 to 300 engine shop visit a year. This will place this project as the biggest MRO Shop of the Safran Aircraft Engine MRO network globally. This world-class engine MRO facility is expected to have a huge multiplier effect on the local aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, with a potential to attract further investments and high value job creation into the State.

Safran has recently established two mega aerospace projects in Hyderabad in close succession - the Safran Electrical and Power Factory producing engine wire harnesses and Safran Aircraft Engine Factory, manufacturing critical aero engine parts for LEAP engines.

Both these factories located adjoining the GMR International Airport Hyderabad, will be inaugurated by KTR in the presence of Safran Group CEO Olivier Andries and Safran Aircraft Engine CEO Jean Paul Alary on Thursday.

Attracting repeat mega investments from multiple global aerospace OEMs, Hyderabad has established itself as the most vibrant and happening Aerospace Valley of India, officials said.