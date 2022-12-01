KTR to make Munugodu as a hub for education and industrial growth centre

Hyderabad: Keeping his promise to adopt the Munugodu Assembly constituency if TRS candidate wins the bypoll, TRS working president KT Rama Rao has decided to visit the constituency on Thursday.

KTR will hold a meeting which will be attended by state Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy and district authorities.

During the meeting, KTR will review the development works taken up in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir district, and will also analyse the development works and the implementation of the welfare schemes in the Munugodu segment. Officials said that the meeting will prepare a draft for the comprehensive development of the assembly constituency and the same will be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for final approval. "KTR will personally monitor the implementation of developmental activities and ensure that the required funds were released in time," said a source.

It is learnt that the government proposes to develop Munugodu as a hub for education and industrial growth centre as the constituency was located close to Greater Hyderabad. The establishment of industrial parks, IT centres and service sector units will be given top priority.

Officials said that some higher educational institutions will also be opened in the backward segment to provide education to the poor. Sources said that KTR wants to evolve the Sircilla development model in Munugodu. The action plan is likely to be ready within 10 days.