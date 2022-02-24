KTR to seek more funds for road & drain projects

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to seek more funds for the department in the ensuing budget to fund the ambitious projects proposed by the MAUD and GHMC.

The state government needs huge funds for projects like the Strategic Nala Development Programme, Strategic Road Development Plan, comprehensive sewage master plan and other development programmes.

The Minister feels that since the Centre was not sanctioning funds as the state would like it to, the state government will have to somehow find resources to fund these projects so that they can be completed within the stipulated time.

According to officials, the government has proposed to take up a sewage line network for a total length of 2,232 km consisting of a connection network, sub mains and trunk sewers to STPs at a cost of Rs 3,722 crore.

In the wake of the flood situation in the city, the government has come up with the SNDP, which would be taken up with a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

It is proposed to have the Metro Neo Project and it would cost Rs 1,050 crore. Similarly, the underground drainage and waste treatment in 57 Urban Local Bodies is proposed with a cost of Rs 13,238 crore. In the first phase, the works would be taken up in 30 ULBs at a cost of Rs 2,828 crore.

The government has also proposed to take up faecal sludge treatment plants in 71 ULBs and works were in progress in most of the ULBs. The government also proposes to construct bridges over Musi. According to the officials the government is proposing to spend Rs 55,000 crore in the municipalities and already funds were being spent.