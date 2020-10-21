KTR tours in Lalapet, hands over Rs 10,000 cheques

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday toured in Lalapet to review the aftermath of rain. Deputy speaker Padmarao Goud and locals corporators accompanied the minister and handed over Rs 10,000 ex-gratia cheques to the rain-affected families.

The minister enquired about the issues and assured the flood-hit victims to provide all the support from the government.

Rama Rao also visited the flood-affected colonies under Boduppal municipal corporation and inspected the arrangements made at zilla parishad school to the flood victims. He also handed over the cheques to the people. Later, he examined the ongoing repair works at Uppal Nalla cheruvu overflow weir that was damaged due to the heavy rains.





On Tuesday, around 100 teams were involved in the distribution of ex-gratia cheques to the people and around 1,036 victims received the cheques on the first day, said chief secretary Somesh Kumar.

He directed the officials to expedite the cheque distribution process and to ensure to hand over them to all the flood-affected victims. The chief secretary is monitoring the cheque-distribution process and is also reviewing the process of preventing floods and sanitizing colonies.