KTR urges people to make use of LRS

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao, on Monday has urged the persons who unknowingly bought plots in illegal layouts to utilise the opportunity of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) provided by the State government. The Minister released a poster and also Mee Seva service regarding the LRS brought by the State government here on Monday.

He said that this was the best opportunity to regularise the layouts, unauthorised plots in towns and villages. "The owners would be able to get the owning right and would also eligible for other government benefits like basic amenities if they apply for regularisation before October 15. The people who apply before October 15 can pay the regularisation fee by January 31, 2021. The regularisation scheme will not be applicable for the plots in government lands, surplus lands under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, Endowments lands, lands near lakes and water bodies," he said.

Municipal department principal secretary Arvind Kumar, Finance department principal secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Water Works MD M Dana Kishore and others were also present.