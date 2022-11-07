KTR vows to adopt Munugodu as promised

Hyderabad: As promised, the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday announced that he would adopt the Munugodu Assembly constituency.

The Minister took to twitter to congratulate the party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy for winning the Munugodu seat. The TRS leader said, "Many congratulations to @Koosukuntla_TRS Garu on being elected as the MLA of Munugodu. Thanks to the people of Munugodu for reposing faith in TRS party and CM KCR's leadership.

As promised, will adopt the constituency & work towards expeditious progress of pending works." The TRS working president also thanked the people of Munugodu. "I thank the people of erstwhile combined Nalgonda district who have for the first time in history elected all 12 MLAs from the same party.

Delighted and grateful that Nalgonda has put faith in TRS leadership giving us back to back victories in all 3 bypolls held in the last 3 years," said Rama Rao on his twitter account.