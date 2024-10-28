KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala booked

Hyderabad: Sunday witnessed a high drama in the city. The police who raided the Janwada Villa of Raj Pakala on Saturday around midnight, found 21 men and 14 women present in the alleged rave party.

The organisers according to police had served liquor without obtaining permission from the Excise department. Investigating officials also found gaming-related items in the villa, according to Srinivas Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar. Suspecting the use of drugs during the party, officials conducted tests on the male attendees using drug detection kits, the police said, adding: “Among them, Vijay Madduri, CEO of a software company owned by Raj Pakala, tested positive for cocaine.

Later, a sniffer dog team was brought in to thoroughly inspect the premises. However, the officials concluded that no additional drugs or illegal substances were present. Raj Pakala is the brother-in-law of BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Following the raid, Vijay Madduri was sent to a hospital for additional blood testing. Vijay Madduri told the police that Raj Pakala gave him cocaine. He also said that they occasionally get together on weekends and consume drugs and play games by using poker coins.

A case was registered Under Sections 25, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 3&4 of the Telangana Gaming Act in Mokila Police Station against Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri. Cases against Raj Pakala were booked under Sections 34 A, 34(1) r/w 9 of Excise Act by Excise Task Force for possession and serving nonduty paid alcohol without an Excise license. Raj however has been absconding.

On Sunday, the Police and Excise officials went to Orion Villas in Raidurgam. But Raj Pakala was not there, and the police found the villa locked.

They wanted to break open the lock, but BRS leaders Maganti Gopinath, K Sanjay, Vivek Goud and other party workers reached there and protested. The Police took them into custody. The BRS leaders insisted that the police show the search notices. It was learnt that Raj has not been staying there for the past 10 days.