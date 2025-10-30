KTR’s roadshows from tomorrow to spice up JH poll campaign trail

Hyderabad: The BRS has finalised road shows of party’s working president KT Rama Rao in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency as KTR will be taking up road shows everyday starting from October 31 and end with a bike rally on November 9.

The campaign in the Jubilee Hills has picked up pace after the entry of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with a meeting of film industry workers a day before. The BRS, which cancelled all its meetings after the death of Harish Rao’s father Satyanarayana, finalised the campaign schedule of KTR on Wednesday. KTR will be taking up road shows in all the municipal divisions in the constituency.

As part of the campaign tour, KTR will be holding road shows in Shaikpet division on October 31, Rehmat Nagar division on November 1, Yousufguda on November 2, Borabanda on November 3, Somajiguda on November 4, Vengalrao Nagar on November 5, Erragadda divisions on November 6.

Later, there will be a road show in Shaikpet, Yousufguda and Rehmat Nagar divisions on November 8. The campaign will culminate with a bike rally from Shaikpet to Borabanda on November 9, which is the last day of the campaign.

Three major parties are the main contenders for the Jubilee Hills, including Congress, BRS and BJP, and primarily the fight is between the ruling party and the main opposition. The last date for campaign will be November 9 and election will be held on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.