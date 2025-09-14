Kukatpally murder case: Accused arrested in Ranchi

Hyderabad: The brutal Kukatpally murder case that shook Hyderabad has reached a breakthrough, with both accused nabbed in Ranchi following a high-stakes police manhunt across State lines. A detailed investigation exposes major gaps in the recruitment and verification of domestic staff within gated communities, which were once thought to be secure.

Accused arrested in Ranchi in a sensational development, Harsha and Roshan are the house helps hailing from Ranchi—were arrested on Saturday. The two accused , recruited via a Kolkata-based agency, brutally killed 50-year-old Renu Agarwal by tying her hands and legs, battering her with a pressure cooker, and slitting her throat in a chilling attack while her family was away.

The attackers fled with around 7 tolas of gold ornaments, 16 watches, and old Motorola mobile phones, escaping on a scooter left near Hafeezpet railway station thinking they would go to Secunderbad railway station and to Ranchi.

With the help from a cab driver who informed the police when he noticed suspicious behavior when the duo booked a cab for Rs 15,000 to Ranchi, bypassing police checkpoints, breaking their escape route, the police traced their movement through city CCTV, watched the news go viral, and made arrests.

Swift coordination between CCS, SOT, and local police led to their capture right after an attempted gold exchange for cash at a Marwari gold shop in Ranchi. Commissioner of Police Avinash Mahanty said both suspects will be brought back to Hyderabad after being presented in the local Ranchi court.

The police also highlighted the growing danger posed by the unchecked recruitment of domestic staff from agencies—many operating without robust background checks. Both accused carried multiple identities and criminal records; prime suspect Harsha is noted for substance abuse and previous stints at rehab in Kolkata. Roshan was also involved in multiple property crimes in Jharkhand and was awaiting his chance to commit offences locally.