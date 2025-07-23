Kukatpally Traffic Jam After Heavy Rain Damages Road in Hyderabad

Since morning, light rain in Hyderabad has been causing problems for motorists.

In Kukatpally, near the Muslim graveyard, a part of the road was damaged, and a manhole cover was displaced.

This led to a traffic jam in the area. Vehicles were stuck from the Y-Junction to the BJP office in Kukatpally. An ambulance also got caught in the traffic.

On the Bharatnagar flyover as well, traffic came to a halt, causing inconvenience to commuters.