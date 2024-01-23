Live
Just In
Lack of decision on Nalgonda LS seat to son upsets Gutha?
Hyderabad: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy is learnt to be upset with the BRS party as there is no clarity on the Nalgonda Lok Sabha candidate.
Reddy has been expecting ticket for his son Gutha Amit for the Nalgonda LS seat. He had tried till the last minute for a ticket in the Assembly elections for his son, but since the party had decided to give seats to sitting MLAs, he could not get the ticket.
Sources said Reddy expected announcement of ticket in the preparatory meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Monday since he was assured ticket by party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. However, party leaders asked working president KT Rama Rao not to declare any name. They said as Reddy was responsible for the party’s defeat in Nalgonda his son’s name should not be announced.
According to sources, KTR called Reddy over phone during the meeting but there was no response. Later Rao rushed to Reddy’s residence to have discussions.
Sources close to Reddy said he has given ultimatum to the leadership to give ticket to Amit or he would quit the party. It will be interesting to see what the party decides.