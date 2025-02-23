Live
Just In
Last chance to enrol for caste census
BC Commission to hold awareness prog at Indira Park today
Hyderabad: With the State government’s decision to provide another opportunity for those who could not participate in the previous BC caste survey to enrol themselves till February 28, Telangana BC Commission will be holding an awareness programme at Indira Park on Sunday.
Commission chairman G Niranjan informed The Hans India that the Commission has been visiting various areas from February 16 across the City. The panel members are going door-to-door, and creating awareness among the people between 8 and 10 am each day. “The GHMC Commissioner has been requested to keep all wards in the GHMC limits open on Sunday, to enable the people to enroll. All colony associations and social workers are requested to create widespread awareness among the people to enroll in large numbers. GHMC officials have been requested to utilise the available Resource Persons (RPs) fully and send them door-to-door, and make efforts to enroll the maximum number of people,” the Chairman informed.
Beginning from February 16, the Chairman toured the length and breadth of the city. Rangu Balalakshmi, member, along with other members, visited Ferozguda, Medipalli, and Medchal districts so far.
The Commission has been collecting details of families who have not yet been surveyed in the areas they visited and reporting them to the concerned municipal authorities. BC Welfare officials and concerned municipal officials participated in this tour.