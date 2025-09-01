Lawyers must be passionate about ensuring justice

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law (SUCL) organized an event, ‘Lex Ascendit: Rise of Legal Minds’, bringing together distinguished legal luminaries, alumni, and students in a celebration of academic excellence and professional achievement. The event was graced by T. Rajnikant Reddy, Additional Advocate General for the State of Telangana, who served as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. Syed Yasar Mamoon, Additional Public Prosecutor for the State of Telangana, attended as the Guest of Honour. The occasion was also attended by Mohammed Waliullah, Chairman of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES); Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary; Aamer Javeed, Joint Secretary; Mir Akbar Ali Khan, Treasurer; and M.I.A Siddiqui, Board Member. Dr. V. Geeta Rao, Principal of SUCL, delivered the welcome address.

Chairman Mohammed Waliullah urged students to work with dedication and aim for success, while Zafar Javeed praised the college for producing accomplished alumni contributing to the Indian judiciary. He called upon students to emulate these role models and adopt a commitment-driven approach to their careers.

In his keynote address, T. Rajnikant Reddy reflected on his journey from SUCL to becoming Additional Advocate General, emphasizing passion for justice, dedication, and perseverance as keys to unlocking diverse career opportunities in law.