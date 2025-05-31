Laxman condemns Revanth’s comments on Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member and OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman strongly condemned the comments made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding Operation Sindoor.

On Friday, Dr Laxman stated that Revanth Reddy had claimed that the Rafale fighter jets of India were destroyed by Pakistan, and had asked how many Rafale fighter jets were lost.

The BJP MP said that it was inappropriate to speak disparagingly about the Indian Army. He emphasised that such comments undermine the morale of the country’s defence forces and tarnish the nation’s honour. Laxman also criticised Congress leaders for channelling their anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP towards the Indian Army and the nation.

Dr Laxman urged both the public and political leaders to take note of these comments and respond accordingly. He demanded the Congress leaders to explain their stance that favours Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu BJP co-incharge, criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks regarding Operation Sindoor. He stated that Reddy and other Congress leaders are consistently making negative comments about national security for their political advantage. “It is outrageous that Congress is making such comments when an all-party MP delegation is abroad showcasing the success of Operation Sindoor and the atrocities of Pakistan. Congress should apologise immediately,” he said.