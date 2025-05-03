LB Stadium to reverberate with music by over 1K artistes tomorrow: Alekhya

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 musicians from across Telangana are set to perform at LB Stadium on May 4 to mark 258th jayanthi of Tyagaraja to be organised by the Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy. The academy will also deploy 24 teams for performing during the Kaleshwaram Pushkaralu starting May 15.

Addressing a press conference here, academy chairperson Prof (Dr) Alekhya Punjala said the Tyagaraja jayanthi would be grandly celebrated at LB Stadium. She said more than a thousand musicians from all districts of Telangana would participate. The celebrations would begin at 10.30 am.

She explained the jayanthi celebrations of Bhakta Ramadasu and Nataraja Ramakrishna were held under the aegis of the academy. A large number of musicians had participated. She said the government was taking steps to celebrate Tyagaraja jayanthi celebrations every year in Hyderabad on the lines of Tyagaraju Aradhana utsavalu in Thanjavur.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao and other ministers would participate in the festivities. Padma Shri award awardees Dr Shobha Raju, Dr Yalla Venkateswara Rao, Sister Dr Haripriya, Dr Kovala Shantha, Prema Ramamoorthy and others would participate in the Tyagayya Gana Goshti and inspire young classical musicians, Alekhya explained.

She described the services provided by Tyagaraja Swamy for Carnatic music as invaluable and infinite. She said the festivities were aimed at giving priority to the conservation of devotional music and cultural lineage in reminiscent of the heritage of the music. The names of musicians have already been registered and interested musicians can directly participate.

Alekhya said the academy would also organise musical programmes with 24 teams in the Kaleshwaram Pushkaralu for 10 days from May 15.