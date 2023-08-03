Leaders pay homage to Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna in Assembly

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly session on Thursday began with paying tributes to Cantonment MLA late Gaddam Sayanna. Irrespective of political parties, most of the leaders recalled his services rendered to the people of the Cantonment during his five terms as MLA. Beginning with the chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Bhatti Vikramarka, Raghunandan Rao and others recollected their memories with the late MLA G Sayanna. The leaders also took part in two-minute of mourning for the leader.

It is to mention BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency in the city, G Sayanna, 72, passed away after a brief illness while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on February 19. He is survived by wife and three sons. He was a five-time MLA since 1994. He lost only once in 2009 to Congress candidate P Shanker Rao.

According to the party sources, he was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments in the recent years and was admitted to a private hospital here on February 16 as he complained of related health issues. He was being treated in the intensive care unit and breathed his last around 1.50 p.m. after his condition deteriorated. The body of the deceased MLA was shifted to his residence in Ashok Nagar area.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed grief over the death of the party MLA and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He recollected his association with Sayanna for long and his public service in his five stints as MLA. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman G Sukender Reddy expressed shock over the untimely death of the MLA and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

A graduate in science, law and arts, Sayanna began his political life with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and earned a reputation of being a non-controversial leader in public life. He was elected MLA on TDP ticket in 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2014 elections and joined BRS (TRS) in February 2016 along with 11 others of TDP. He was elected again in 2018 elections on BRS (TRS) ticket.