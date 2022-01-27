Leaders trying to malign image will face action: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday claimed that some upper caste leaders were hatching a conspiracy to blame BC leaders like him in a court case. He warned that such leaders will face action if they 'fail to stop conspiracies and misinformation campaigns'.

The High Court cancelled a case and some persons were trying to bring in my name to tarnish my image in the election affidavit case, Goud deplored. "Though my name was not there in it, some vested interests are trying to drag my name through false propaganda", he fumed while talking to the media at TRSLP office here.

"In the name of an election affidavit, some persons are trying to malign my image", he charged. During elections they fielded a leader with my name and contested on a similar symbol of road roller, which looks like car (TRS symbol) to confuse voters, the minister stated.

Goud said he would soon disclose names of persons of upper caste who are conspiring against him. "Some upper class leaders are against me and other BCs or lower class for getting continuous support of people. People in the State support us for welfare and development programmes of the government, he said, adding that "some upper caste leaders are targeting BC leaders to malign our image. I will soon disclose the names of such leaders who must stop mud-slinging.

The minister expressed displeasure that some leaders were indulge in a misinformation campaign to tarnish the government's image. "We will take serious action," he warned.