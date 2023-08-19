Live
- World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day
- Congress suspends MLA Sandeep Jakhar for anti party activities
- ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study
- Film Star Ramcharan launches BRS MP's book “Wings of Passion”
- Rajiv Gandhi's Reforms to Strengthen the Panchayati Raj are Unforgettable: Minister H K Patil
- 132nd Durand Cup: Bodoland FC end campaign with historic win over Odisha FC
- Himachal suffered loss worth Rs 10,000 cr, it will take one yr to rebuild state: CM Sukhu
- Microsoft lists Ottawa Food Bank as tourist destination, says 'human', not AI error
- SpaceX upgrades Starship, Super Heavy booster for impending flight
- Fire reported at garment shop in Delhi
Lego Ninjago at Inorbit Mall Hyderabad
Lego Ninjago - A range of fun and fulfilling activities for kids to experience
LEGO® is here in Hyderabad! Get ready to unleash your inner Ninja at the LEGO® Ninjago Dojo Academy, at the L2, East Atrium of Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad from August 18th to 27th. Dive into a world of bricks and battles to save the dragons. Immerse yourself in the ultimate LEGO® experience, where you can imagine, build, and become a master LEGO Ninja.
Kids between the age group of 5 to 14 years can participate in this fun event. Participants get to create, play & complete the 4 stages. Kids are to register at the registration counter first and begin their journey from the play area where they have to complete the 4 challenges. At the end of this setup, there’s an interactive photo booth where kids can get their photos instantly.
Join us for an action-packed adventure filled with building challenges and endless fun! Don't miss out on some fun games, goodies & Ninja Meet & Greet. See you at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad.
Location of the event – New atrium, Level 2
Date: August 18th to 27th