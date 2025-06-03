Let us commit to making TG a leader in education, innovation & empowerment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, expressed that Telangana’s rapid transformation into an emerging educational hub is a matter of pride.

Addressing after unfurling the Tricolour on the Telangana State formation day on Monday, he stated, “We are equipping our youth for global leadership, and Telangana proudly hosts 41 dynamic universities and higher education institutions.”

Prof Reddy highlighted the establishment of four new universities since the formation of the state: Veera Naari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University (VCIWU), which empowers women through higher education; Young India Skill University (YISU), focused on job-ready skills and industry alignment; the Earth Sciences University in Kothagudem, dedicated to advancing sustainable development; and the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), which aims to provide quality education for tribal communities.

He emphasised that education must equip students with real-world skills, stating, “Knowledge is essential, but it is the application of knowledge that builds careers and contributes to state-building.”

Prof. Reddy shared several transformative initiatives led by TSCHE over the past year, including a partnership with the T-SAT Network to enhance digital learning across Telangana, collaboration with NASSCOM to implement industry-aligned skill programs for employability, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to establish research centres and innovation hubs.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) celebrated Telangana State Formation Day. During the celebrations, tributes were paid to the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar near the university library and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru near the administration building. Later, Vice-Chancellor Dr T Kishen Kumar Reddy unfurled the national flag, highlighting the progressive journey of Telangana State and the crucial role of educational institutions in building a new state.

He noted that JNTUH is at the forefront of preparing students for industry demands and contributing to development through platforms like J-Hub. He emphasised that quality education is being made accessible to all through sub-centers in Wanaparthy, Mahabub Nagar, Paleru, and Manta.