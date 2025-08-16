Live
LIC hoists the tricolour
Hyderabad: Commemorating the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, KV Ratnamma, Principal, LIC’s Sales Training Centre, hoisted the National Flag in the College premises.
Ratnamma addressed the gathering and said that Independence Day is a time to celebrate the values that make our country unique.
“Our ability to contribute for the well-being of our communities and provide financial and social security to our fellow citizens is a privilege which should be implemented sincerely. LIC is conscious of the needs of the customers and we are continuously engaged in developing new products to meet their needs of insurance and investments,” she said, and called upon to focus sharply on customer servicing and create value enhancement for all our stakeholders.