Light & sound show set to steal the thunder at Hussainsagar from today

Important features of the project

Project Name and Location: “Design, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of a Multimedia Laser Show with a Water Screen and Musical Fountain Integrated Lights and Projection Show” at Sanjeevaiah Park

Robotic Nozzles and Lighting: Over 1000 robotic nozzles, complemented by an advanced underwater lighting system using the DMX protocol for dynamic colour changes with over 16 million options.

Laser Technology: Equipped with three 40W RGB lasers to enhance the visual experience.

Viewing Gallery and Rooftop Restaurant: A fixed seating gallery of 800-1000 guest capacity, along with a rooftop restaurant offering panoramic views of Sanjeeviah Park and the multimedia show.

Media Server and Color Transitions: Integration with a powerful media server for swift and efficient colour transitions.

High-Definition Projection: Utilisation of three high-definition projectors, each with 34,000 lumens, for clear, vibrant projections on the Aqua Screen.

Narrative Projections: Storytelling through projections detailing the history of the Kohinoor Diamond, the formation of Telangana, and the Indian independence movement.

Surround Sound System: Installation of a 5.1 Dolby-style surround sound system for an immersive audio experience.

Dynamic Lighting Effects: Beam moving headlights to create dramatic visual effects.

Record-Breaking Water Fountain: Features India’s largest and tallest water fountain, with a height of 260 feet and dimensions of 540x130.

Educational and Historical Emphasis: The show integrates technological innovation with educational storytelling, highlighting significant historical and educational narratives.

Hyderabad: Another attraction of a unique laser-based light and sound show with a water screen and musical fountain on the waves of Hussainsagar is all set to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Conceptualised and commissioned by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, it will be adding to the tourist attractions of the city.

He will inaugurate the gallery, the light and sound show, besides launch the Kohinoor Story at 5 pm at Sanjeevaiah Park. The light and sound show depicts the story of the world’s most coveted diamond, the 'Kohinoor', mined from the soil of Telangana. The genesis of Kohinoor and its journey across cultures and continents is an interesting story. For a variety of reasons, the story has not been effectively brought into public domain. To bring the story to light, Reddy has initiated the project. The script was written by SS Kanchi under the supervision of S Vijayendra Prasad, MP (Rajya Sabha).

A majority of light and sound shows across India have always been located at sites that have historical significance, but a laser-based show on the waves of a lake is a new experiment, and coming to Hyderabad for the first time. A series of fountains transform into a screen on Hussainsagar, showcasing a colourful video image rendering the story and, through Kohinoor, the story of Telangana and the cultural and civilisational heritage of the nation.

Through this creative narration, the project aims to have tourist attractions that showcase the history of the area, using audio-visual media through aqua screen projection mapping with a synchronised fountain show, with a rich background score and cultural music. A seating arrangement for tourists has been planned along with proper signages in and around the area with pathways and public utilities.

Popular singer Sunita rendered the story, and Vandematram Srinivas composed the music.