Light to moderate rains to lash Telugu States today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center on Tuesday stated that the South West Monsoon has fully extended over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The latest weather report has been released on Tuesday.



It is said that the low pressure is continuing in the vicinity of North Odisha, South Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh, and due to this effect rains will occur in many districts of AP and Telangana. Light to moderate rain is expected in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The IMD announced that there will be rain at some places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu and Warangal districts of North Telangana.

Meteorological department officials said that there was moderate rain in several districts of the State including Hyderabad on Monday. The officials also informed that the maximum rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Sirpur (T) of Kumaram Bheem district. Officials said that 6 cm of rain was recorded in Mallapur of Jagtial district, 5 cm in Bejjoor, 5 cm in Muthol of Nirmal district and 4 cm in Kamareddy and Ellareddy.