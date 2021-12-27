Weather report: Light to moderate thunderstorms forecast in Hyderabad on Dec 29, 30

Hyderabad Weather report: With the forecast of the night temperatures plummeting again in Hyderabad, the IMD has issued a two-day yellow alert for the city on December 29 and 30. The city might receive light to moderate thunderstorms on the two days.

The IMD has also issued a two-day yellow alert for districts, including Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Ranga Reddy and Medak. Moderate rainfall is also likely at isolated places in the State, on Wednesday and Thursday. The average minimum temperature of 17.4 degree Celsius was recorded in the city, in the early hours of Sunday.

The night temperature in most localities was recorded above 15 degree Celsius. Heavy misty was seen enveloping many city areas like Nacharam on Sunday morning hours.

The forecast said due to the western disturbance in the northern parts of the country, the temperatures might dip in the coming days. According to the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the night temperature might dip by two-four degrees in areas including Yousufguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Falaknuma and Amberpet.

It said the minimum temperature in areas like Serilingampally, Hayathnagar, Kapra and Rajendranagar might range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, although the night temperatures are soaring in some parts of the State, a cold-wave-like condition is still prevalent in the northern districts. On Sunday the lowest minimum temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Sangareddy.