Lingojiguda: KCR hailed for Christmas gifts
Highlights
Pre-Christmas celebrations were held on a grand note at a private function hall in Green Park Colony on Sunday.
Lingojiguda: Pre-Christmas celebrations were held on a grand note at a private function hall in Green Park Colony on Sunday. Former Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah and corporator M Srinivasa Rao were chief guests. The duo lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the government support extended to all religions. They hailed him for distributing Christmas gifts to the underprivileged so that everybody could celebrate the festival.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...