Lingojiguda: KCR hailed for Christmas gifts

Lingojiguda: Pre-Christmas celebrations were held on a grand note at a private function hall in Green Park Colony on Sunday. Former Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah and corporator M Srinivasa Rao were chief guests. The duo lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the government support extended to all religions. They hailed him for distributing Christmas gifts to the underprivileged so that everybody could celebrate the festival.