Linguistic Shift: Telangana dialect now a hit in Tollywood says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that for other political parties, politics is just a game; but for the TRS it is a task.

Before making a statement in the Assembly on recruitment of 90,000 posts, including regularisation of 11,000 contract employees, he spoke on issues and the tagline of the Telangana agitation 'Neelu Nidhulu Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment).

KCR mentioned how people of Telangana were 'suppressed with discrimination' under the Andhra rulers and the 'silence' of the Congress leaders. He said people know what the TRS had done for them. Till yesterday MPs and MLAs appeared before the courts in Railway cases. "I told the Assembly... Telangana needs to reinvent and reorient itself in the context of Telangana.

For others politics is a game, but for TRS it is a task," said Rao. The CM asked as to why the GSDP of States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat was falling and why the GSDP of Telangana was increasing. "Telangana is number 1 in per capita GSDP and the only State in the country to provide 24-hour free power", he stated.

On discrimination, the CM said even Telangana dialect was mocked. It was shown as used by jokers. But now when a hero speaks in Telangana slang, the film is a hit, said Rao. "Earlier funds from Telangana were sent to Andhra and jobs were also taken away. Now the situation has changed. We showed our mettle by bringing water. The result is an abundant crop; it is taking months to procure the crop," he pointed out.

The CM claimed that rulers in Andhra Pradesh were annoyed; they were creating hurdles in distribution of employees working in the Energy department. They also seeking a share in assets.

"The Agriculture College was set up by the Nizam on the advice of Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya, but the AP government wants a share in it. The RTC hospital was set up on lands of Osmania University; they want a share in it also," said the CM. He lashed out at the Centre, stating that there was a 'great government'. He said the issue of employees under the Ninth and Tenth Schedule were also not sorted out.

Asserting that the government was employee-friendly, the CM said Telangana employees were the highest paid. "Even for a small employee 30 per cent pay revision has been provided", he added.