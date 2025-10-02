Liquor truck catches fire; crowd gathers to grab bottles

Hyderabad: A truck carrying a liquor consignment caught fire on Street No. 8 in Ramanthapur on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to police, overhead wires coming into contact with the vehicle are suspected to have triggered the blaze. The alert driver managed to escape safely, though several liquor bottles were destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and quickly brought the flames under control.

Meanwhile, chaos prevailed for some time as motorists and passersby attempted to grab liquor bottles from the burning truck.

However, police immediately intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order in the area. Officials said the extent of the loss is yet to be assessed.