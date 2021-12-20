List out 21 roads closed by Defence: Kishan Reddy to KTR

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday asked Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to list out the 21 roads, which have been closed by the Defence authorities. Replying to a question asked by a reporter on the Municipal Administration Minister's tweet regarding closure of 21 roads, the Union Minister asked the State Minister to list out the names of the roads.

"The Municipal Minister is asking to hand over the Defence area. They are unable to maintain the roads in already handed over areas like Malkajgiri and now they are asking Defence area. Let the Minister list out the names of the roads in the cantonment areas," said Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister attacked the TRS working president on the lack of funds with the GHMC.

"The TRS leaders say that funds of Telangana were used for other States. Now a question arises where the funds of Hyderabad are being used. The GHMC funds are given to RTC. I am not against giving funds to RTC, but already the GHMC is facing fund crunch and unable to pay salaries to the staff," said Kishan Reddy.