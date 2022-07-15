Lorry owners thank CM KCR

Shadnagar: State vice president of Lorry Owners Association Syed Sadiq said that the government has given huge relief to commercial motorists with the withdrawal of the provision of collecting penalty of Rs 50 against vehicle fitness.

On Thursday, the lorry owners association performed a milk bath to Chief Minister KCR's portrait at Shadnagar Chowrasta.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Sadiq said that the withdrawal of the provision of collecting penalty of Rs 50 against vehicle fitness will provide relief to around three lakh vehicle owners in the state. He said that some motorists are not renewing their fitness and are using fitness vehicles whose fitness has expired. He said that the transport authorities are taking action against such people, so motorists are coming to RTA offices for fitness renewal, but when they apply for renewal, they are being charged Rs. 50 fine per day and they expressed concern that the late fee would reach thousands. For vehicles that have not been fit for two or three years the renewal fee is being collected from Rs. 30 thousand to 70 thousand and for some vehicles the penalty is more than one lakh.

Due to financial difficulties during the Covid pandemi, the Center has provided exemption from the penalty from February 2020 to October 2021, and now The state government has issued an order on Wednesday giving complete exemption from the penalty of Rs.50 per day.

He said that it is a great thing that CM KCR focused on the crisis in the transport sector and accepted the requests of the Lorry Owners Association. He also thanked Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Minister Srinivas Goud, local MLA Anjaiah Yadav and others for working to solve their problems. Leaders of Lorry Owners Association Mohammad Nawaz Gori, Pulimamidi Venkatesh Goud, MD Khader Gori and others were also present.