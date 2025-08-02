Lt Gen V Sreehari Assumes Command of Dakshin Bharat Area

Secunderabad: The Indian Army is reaffirming its commitment to strong leadership in protecting national integrity and maintaining operational readiness in the southern region. In this context, Lieutenant General V. Sreehari, AVSM, SC, SM, has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dakshin Bharat Area, which includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

A distinguished alumnus of Sainik School Amaravati Nagar, the National Defence Academy in Khadakvasla, and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Lt Gen Sreehari was commissioned into the 16 Sikh Light Infantry on June 13, 1987. In August 1992, he joined the elite Parachute Regiment and subsequently commanded the Para Special Forces Battalion during Operation RAKSHAK. He has led various units in challenging environments, including the Siachen Glacier, a Strike Corps Infantry Brigade, and a Mountain Division in the Northeast.

In addition to his operational roles, Lt Gen Sreehari served in a United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and held important instructional positions at the Junior Leaders Wing in Belgaum and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

Throughout his career, Lt Gen Sreehari has occupied high-level staff positions, including Director General of Recruiting, Director General of Manpower Planning and Personnel Services at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), Major General of General Staff at Eastern Command, and Deputy Inspector General of Personnel at the Directorate General of Assam Rifles.

He earned a Master of Science in Defence Studies from Madras University, a Master's in Management Studies from Osmania University, and a Master of Philosophy from Madras University. Lt Gen Sreehari’s exceptional service has been recognized with the Shaurya Chakra (1998), Sena Medal (2021), and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2023), as well as commendation cards from the Chiefs of Integrated Staff Committee and Army Staff.

Hailing from Wandoor, Malappuram, Kerala, he is the son of the late Petty Officer M. Velayudhan Nair and Sulochana Nair. His wife, Uma Sreehari, is a homemaker from Muvattupuzha, and their daughter is professionally based in Puducherry.