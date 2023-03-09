L&TMRHL's Next-Business Park Tower 1 secures IGBC Gold Rating

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) Hyderabad Next - Business Park Tower 1, Raidurg, which has been developed under the Transit Oriented Development (ToD), received Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green New Buildings Gold Rating on Wednesday.

According to the L&T Metro Rail officials, the recently commissioned Hyderabad Next-Business Park Tower has followed best practices in developing a sustainable architecture and design with accurate site selection and planning, enabling water conservation and energy efficiency measures.

The right building materials and resources were utilised, keeping innovative techniques in focus, aiding best-in-class indoor environmental quality to enhance occupant health, happiness, and well-being. Some of the salient green features of Hyderabad Next - Business Park Tower 1 at Raidurg include are High Solar Reflective Index paint on Terrace (Cool Roof),EV Charging points ,Superior U value façade All around green space, Low Flow Plumbing fixtures ,Energy efficient equipment's – AHU's, Chillers, Fans & Pumps and Heat Recovery Wheel.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "It is a proud moment to have the recently commissioned Hyderabad Next - Business Park Tower 1 at Raidurg certified with IGBC Green New Buildings Gold Rating. We have followed the best green infrastructural tools and innovative technologies to ensure occupant health and well-being in this building. This achievement resonates with our green commitment to the city of Hyderabad, which was recently accorded the World Green City Award."