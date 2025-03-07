Live
MAA E.N.T. Leading the Way in Hearing Care with 700+ Cochlear Implant Successes
Hyderabad-based MAA E.N.T. marked World Hearing Day by celebrating its success in cochlear implant surgeries, having transformed over 700 lives since...
Hyderabad-based MAA E.N.T. marked World Hearing Day by celebrating its success in cochlear implant surgeries, having transformed over 700 lives since its inception in 2001. Honoring its commitment to hearing care, the institution offers early detection programs, free screenings, and world-class rehabilitation. Led by Dr K R Meghanadh and a skilled team, MAA E.N.T. pioneers cochlear implantation and auditory-verbal therapy, ensuring children achieve speech and academic milestones. Minister Konda Surekha lauded the hospital’s efforts, reinforcing its role as a leader in ENT care and medical training. MAA E.N.T. continues its mission to empower individuals through innovative hearing solutions.
