Madhapur: Beware of work from home job offer frauds; Caution Cyber cops

Madhapur: The Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad, is receiving several complaints with regard to 'work from home' job offer frauds. In order to prevent the job frauds, it is intended to create awareness among unemployed youth who are posting their biodata on job portal websites. In a recent case that is reported at Cyber Crime PS, Cyberabad, the complainant lost an amount of Rs 1,47,000.

For last few days, the fraudsters are contacting the complainants and asking them to accept their job offer request of 'work from home.' Once if any interested unemployee accepts their request, either they ask for initial payment of advance or ask them to agree to their conditions.

If anyone pays any amount or agrees for the job offer of part time, the fraudsters are calling the person and start threatening him by saying there are criminal cases registered against the company which offered him job and also against him. Then they extract money from him to clear the case which has been registered against him. Believing the version of the fraudster, the person pays the amount mentioned by the fraudster.