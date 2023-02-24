Mahabubnagar: BJP protecting Adani involved in corrupt deals

Mahabubnagar: Congress has alleged that the Adani scam is the world's biggest corrupt deal that has lead to the huge loss of investors' money, and demanded that the Central government set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the matter and reveal the truth behind the shady deals of Adani group to the public.

On Thursday, DCC president G Madhusudan Reddy along with senior district Congress leaders and party activists participated in a protest and raised slogans against the Central government. "Adani scam is the biggest scam in the history of the country. This is the biggest financial scam in the world as a result of Narendra Modi's corrupt deal with Adani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence is a danger to the country. The Congress party demands a thorough and transparent probe into the matter and reveal the truth behind the shady deals of the Adani group that has led to the loss of investor's money," said the DCC president.

Adding further, the DCC president said that if there is nothing to hide in the Adani case, let the government set up JPC, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister himself and reveal the facts and truth behind the allegations, observed the Congress leader. Speaking on the occasion, GMR said that since the formation of the BJP government in 2014, in the name of privatisation, they have put aside the rules for the Adani group and put the airports, seaports, big public sector organisations and the whole country as hostage to Adani.

The DCC president questioned the Central government what are the CBI, ED and other central law enforcement agencies are doing when such a big scale scam relating to Adani group companies have been broke out and serious allegations leveled. It is ironic that while the CBI, ED and other probing agencies are filing suspicious cases against the opposition leaders, while they have been left deaf and dumb to act against such big allegations, involving lakhs of crores of rupees of investors money being usurped by the Adani group of companies.

Referrign to a classical case of how the Central government changed rules for inexperienced Adani group to acquire airports, GMR said, "the BJP government had changed the rules for the Adani group, which had no experience in the Mumbai airport issue, and threatened the GVK group with CBI and ED raids to get the Mumbai airport from GVK to Adani." Adding further, GMR said that no loan was given to GVK, but to Adani, the Center waived off 13,000 crore and BJP showed its devotion to Adani. GMR said that BJP is afraid of JPC because of the relationship between BJP and Adani.