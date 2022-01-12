Majlis MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri to be Pro Tem Chairman of Council

Hyderabad: It's now official. The AIMIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri will be the Pro Tem Chairman of the State Legislative Council. Journalist-turned- politician Jafri has been an MLC for the past 12 years.

The Telangana Legislative Council has been without a full-time chairperson for the past seven months.

While the full-fledged Chairperson Gutha Sukender Reddy retired last June, V Bhoopal Reddy, who was made Pro Tem Chairman immediately, also retired on January 4. The Council, unlike Assembly, is a continuous body and hence it cannot remain without a head. In this case, since no election to the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman was held due to political reasons, a Pro Tem Chairman had to be elected.



The TRS waited all these months to ensure that they won all the vacant seats before a new Chairman and Deputy Chairman were elected.

With the term of Bhoopal Reddy coming to an end on January 4 and the government having failed to send its proposal well in advance to the Governor, the Council had to remain without a Pro Tem chairman for over a week. It is learnt that the government after consulting the AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi recommended the name of Jafri on January 5.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also in-charge Governor of Pondicherry, was not available here. When the file was sent to her, she is said to have sought some clarifications from the Government. As it took some more time for the government to send its reply, there has been a delay in the Governor giving her approval.

However, it is now learnt that the name of Jafri would be announced on Wednesday or Thursday.