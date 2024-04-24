Major blaze erupts at pre-owned car showroom, 20 vehicles gutted

Hyderabad: A massive fire erupted at a pre-owned car showroom in Sri Nagar Colony, Jubilee Hills. The blaze caused significant damage to the business, with around 20 cars charred at Sri Nani Cars Consultant. The estimated loss is approximately Rs 1 crore.

According to reports, the Fire Department received a distress call at 4 am, and fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Two fire tenders arrived at the spot, and firefighters effectively contained the fire, preventing its spread and ensuring the safety of nearby residents. It took nearly two hours for the firefighters to fully extinguish the fire.

Following the fire, panic ensued briefly as nearby residents of buildings rushed out, fearing explosions and the spread of fire. However, due to the limited fuel in the cars and the prompt action of firefighters, the fire was contained from spreading further. The Jubilee Hills police, along with forensic teams, arrived to investigate. A case is expected to be registered based on the proprietor's complaint.