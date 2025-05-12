Major Drug Seizure in Hyderabad: 106 kg of Ganja Found in Uppal

A big drug racket has been uncovered in Hyderabad. Even though the Telangana Police are taking strict action against drugs, the accused continue to smuggle them using different routes. A large amount of drugs was recently found in Uppal. Excise Joint Commissioner Qureshi shared the details with the media today (Monday).

Qureshi said that 106 kg of ganja was found in Uppal. He explained that the ganja was kept in a godown in the HCL area of Uppal.

The drugs were seized based on solid information, and two people were arrested. Qureshi said that the ganja was packed into 56 packets, with each packet containing 2 kg. The value of the seized ganja is around Rs. 53 lakhs. The arrested people, Katla Vivek Reddy and Madhu Kiran, were involved in this operation.

Qureshi also said that Vivek Reddy worked as an assistant professor in a private engineering college. Based on information from the two arrested people, Rambabu from the Malkangiri area is the main person behind this racket. However, Rambabu is still on the run, and the police are searching for him.

The details show that Rambabu would send ganja to the two accused, who would then send it to Hyderabad and other places. He would pay them Rs. 50,000 for clearing the ganja stock.

Qureshi mentioned that if Rambabu is caught, more important information will be revealed. He also said that Vivek Reddy has two cases against him, while Rambabu has two cases in Bhadrachalam. The ganja is specially packed in the Malkangiri forest area and is brought to Hyderabad using various routes to be sold.











