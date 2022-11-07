Make tele-health new normal: TSI

Hyderabad: Telangana Chapter of Telemedicine Society of India (TS-TSI), a scientific society dedicated for promoting telemedicine at national level, organised a conclave at TSI Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest Surepalli Nanda, Justice at Telangana High Court, along with the guest of honour Ajay Mishra, former special secretary of Telangana, in the presence of executive committee of TSI Telangana.

DSN Murthy, president of TS-TSI said: "Since our inception around seven years ago, we have been growing in numbers and experiences in providing the telemedicine services in Telangana. Over-all we have around 700 telemedicine centres in Telangana and around 3,000 telemedicine centres in Andhra Pradesh. There are many challenges for telemedicine despite which it was very useful during the corona virus pandemic."

Justice Surepalli Nanda, said: "I would like to present the legal perspective of telemedicine. In a 2018 case in Bombay HC, where a patient was admitted and died during the treatment in nursing home of a doctor. This happened when doctors were out of town and instructed the treatment to nurses over the telephone. However, the court didn't arrest the doctors as the laws too, facilitate the use of telemedicine."

Ajay Mishra said: "Telemedicine is nothing but the synthesis of IT with medicine. Telemedicine in India started two decades ago when Apollo Hospitals propagated this concept, but it came into popular practice since the pandemic started two years ago. Having worked in the government, I can assure that telemedicine has the potential to bridge the gaps in resources deficient system, especially in the rural and remote areas of the country."

TSI aims to promote and encourage development, advancement and research in the science of telemedicine and its associates. TS-TSI was formed to bring all the related stakeholders in the State together and foster the growth of telemedicine. Make tele-health the new normal for affordable access to best-in-class universal healthcare in a connected and comprehensive healthcare ecosystem linking even the most remote rural populations to district, state, national and international centres of healthcare excellence.