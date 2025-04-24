Making pharma deliveries more sustainable

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, DHL Express has partnered with Sai Life Sciences to use DHL’s emission-reduced shipping solution – GoGreen Plus (GGP).

The partnership provides Sai Life Sciences with a greenhouse gas emissions reduction of up to 90 per cent for its international logistics needs. Sai Life Sciences works with over 300 global innovator pharma and biotech companies to accelerate the pace of their drug discovery, development and commercialisation.

R S Subramanian, senior vice president – South Asia, DHL Express, said, “Addressing Scope 3 emissions is critical to DHL for achieving the commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050. GoGreen Plus is a pioneering service that helps our customers address Scope 3 carbon emissions of their critical shipments to global destinations.”

Sivaramakrishnan Chittor, CFO, Sai Life Sciences added, “Our partnership with DHL reflects a shared commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining the reliability and precision that our customers depend on. It’s one more way we’re integrating sustainability into how we work – with intent and consistency – to make it better together.”