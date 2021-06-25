Malabar Gold & Diamonds store inaugurated in Kompally

Kompally: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country on Thursday launched its store in Kompally on, taking the total number of stores in Hyderabad to 10.

Located near Suchitra circle, the store was inaugurated by Mr K P Vivekananda, MLA, Quthbullapur constituency in the presence of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, management team members and others.

Furthermore, all the store staff is vaccinated and trained to ensure the safest shopping experience to its customers. "We are excited to announce the inauguration of our store in Kompally. Being our 10th store in Hyderabad, it will not only strengthen our presence in the city known for its vibrant cultural legacy but also will offer a unique jewellery buying experience to the people of Kompally," said Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed.