Malla Reddy to join BJP?

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Ch Malla Reddy, whose future political affiliation remains uncertain, made intriguing remarks on Friday, suggesting that Eatala Rajender of the BJP was poised to win in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

During a gathering at a function hall on Friday, both BRS and BJP leaders convened. Upon spotting Eatala, Malla Reddy approached him, embraced him, and expressed confidence in his victory, stating, "You will surely emerge victorious. If not you, then who else could win in this constituency? You are the rightful winner here." Malla Reddy also posed for a photograph with the BJP candidate.

The BRS activists were taken aback by the former minister's remarks as they observed his interactions.

All seven segments within the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency are currently held by the BRS.

Malla Reddy and his son-in-law, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, represent the Medchal and Malkajgiri Assembly segments.

In this particular segment, the BRS has nominated Ragidi Lakshma Reddy as their candidate. The BRS leader’s open comments supporting Rajender have sparked speculation regarding his future political affiliations.

Some leaders speculate that Malla Reddy might align himself with the BJP, citing his outspoken support for Rajender as evidence.