Mallu Ravi slams KTR for talking like a monarch

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC Vice President Mallu Ravi on Wednesday slammed Industries Minister K T Rama Rao for stating that he hailed from the family of land lords. He mocked that while the Congress party believed in the ideology of democracy and sacrifices, the ruling TRS party's ideology was related to feudalism and monarchy.

Speaking to media persons, Ravi said the statement of KTR that they were landlords from the generations was a classic example of the feudal ideology and arrogance. The minister made the remarks during his visit to his paternal village Konapur of Kamareddy district. He said that unlike the ruling TRS party leaders, the Congress party leaders have honesty, morality, belief in democracy and generosity.

Ravi recalled that Congress leaders like Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru sacrificed their crores of rupees worth properties for the welfare of the people of the State and added that their party leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

Present president of Congress Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had sacrificed the post of Prime Minister even they got the opportunity to become so.

He also said leaders like T Anjaiah, PV Narasimha Rao and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah led a life of inspiration and added that they never acquired properties for their family members.