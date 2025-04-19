Man arrested for selling fake engine oil; 710 litres worth Rs 3L seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with the Mirchowk police, apprehended a person involved in manufacture of duplicate engine oil and distributing it to shops by affixing Castrol Engine Oil labels illegally. The police seized 710 litres of duplicate oil worth Rs three lakh. They arrested Shaik Qayyum (32) of Feelkhana who runs a godown at Noor Khan Bazar.

According to the police, Qayyum worked as a tempo mechanic, later, as a labour in an automobile shop at Nampally and gained knowledge in automobile field. He hatched a plan to sell duplicate oil by affixing Castrol labels as it is a product in demand.

“About five months back he had taken godown at Noor Khan Bazar on rent, procured all raw material and started production of duplicate oil affixing Castrol Active Engine Oil labels, bar code and supplying to local shops at low rate of Rs 220. The original oil rate is high in the market Rs 425,” said Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP, Commissioner’s Task Force.

On information, the police conducted a raid at Noor Khan Bazar, apprehended Qayyum and seized the entire material from the go-down. The apprehended accused and seized material were handed over to the Mirchowk police for further investigation. They registered a case in Cr. No. 85/2025, U/s 318(2) BNS & Sec 63, 65 of Copyright Act and took up investigation.